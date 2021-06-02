Netflix's New Unorthodox Comedy Special Is Getting Rave Reviews

On Sunday, May 30 Netflix released Bo Burnham: Inside, a new comedy special that takes a hard look at self-isolation throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The special was written, filmed and edited entirely by Burnham while in quarantine at his home over the course of more than a year. By the end of its 87-minute run time, many fans were left wondering if the label "comedy" could really apply to it.

Burnham has a die-hard following for his meta, confessional musical comedy specials released over the last 14 years, so many fans were overjoyed to hear that he had made a new special in 2020. Even those who know his work best could not have been prepared for this new creation, however. Many are hesitant to even call it a "comedy special," suggesting terms like "experimental film" instead. While there are several silly songs that mirror Burnham's past work in ways, there are other long, difficult segments about Burnham's mental health and the implications that the pandemic has for life going forward.

In complete awe of Bo Burnham: Inside — the inspired, insightful, and insanely good special he wrote, directed, shot, and edited while in quarantine pic.twitter.com/ggQ2RdSwKy — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2021

There is also plenty of talk about politics — particularly social, economic and racial justice. Burnham turns a harsh gaze back on himself during these conversations as a well-intentioned but privileged straight white man. Even then, the conclusions he reaches are not flattering for him or for many of his fans.

Burnham's special received generally positive reviews from professional critics, and it made waves on social media as expected. It has inspired memes, praise and empathetic break-downs. Here is a look at what fans have to say about Inside, which is streaming now on Netflix.