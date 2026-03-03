Big Update on Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Adaptation

Netflix has a big update on its upcoming Little House on the Prairie adaptation.

The new series will premiere on July 9.

Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book series, Little House on the Prairie has also been renewed for Season 2. It was first announced in January 2025 that the streaming giant would be reviving Little House on the Prairie, centered on Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters, Laura and Mary, as they leave Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas.

Little House on the Prairie. (L to R) Warren Christie as John Edwards, Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls, Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls, Meegwun Fairbrother as Mitchell, Wren Zhawenim Gotts as Good Eagle, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk as White Sun, Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tann at the table read of Little House on the Prairie. Cr. Eric Zachanowich/Netflix © 2025

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine told Netflix. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

“We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of US and Canada scripted series, said. “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on Season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

Per Netflix, “Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Making up the Ingalls family are Alice Halsey as the strong-willed Laura Ingalls; Skywalker Hughes as Laura’s older sister, Mary; Luke Bracey as Pa, Laura’s father, Charles; and Crosby Fitzgerald as Ma, Laura’s mother, Caroline. The cast also consists of Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, Meegwun Fairbrother, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk.

Additional information on Season 2 of Little House on the Prairie has not been revealed, but since Season 1 has yet to premiere, it might still be a while until more details are shared. For now, fans can look forward to watching the series premiere of this new reimagining of Little House on the Prairie, dropping on July 9 only on Netflix.