New Update About Meghan Markle's Upcoming Project Surfaces

Meghan Markle might be calling on her 'Suits' co-stars as guests on her as-yet-untitled podcast.

Meghan Markle has a new podcast on the horizon, and now a new update on the upcoming project has surfaced. Express U.K. notes that sources say Markle has a "smaller pool" of celebrity contacts to get guests from and might call in favors from her former Suits co-stars.

"While Meghan's contact list may not have completely diminished, she will certainly have a smaller pool to rely on," celebrity PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius exclusively told Express, speaking on behalf of Betfred. "Initially, we might expect her to call in favours from her remaining friends and work through their networks. For instance, long-term friend Priyanka Chopra, who did not feature on Archetypes, could be among the first names Meghan considers."

In February, it was announced that The Duchess of Sussex signed with Lemonada Media to launch a "dynamic new podcast" after she and her husband Prince Harry split with Spotify, following the release of a 12-episode podcast series titled Archetypes, about female stereotypes. The series ran for one season before the deal ended.

"Other potential guests could include friends from her Suits days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, who likely remain accessible points of contact for Meghan," Cornelius added.

At this time, the new podcast does not have an announced premiere date or title.