'Big Shot' Star John Stamos on How Show Is Tied to Bob Saget (Exclusive)





Big Shot Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the story is very close to John Stamos, the series star. The new season will focus on the legacy of Coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos), and it's something Stamos pitched after the death of his former Full House and Fuller House castmate Bob Saget. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Stamos talked about how much Saget impacted Big Shot.

"We start off early on, the school becomes co-ed. It's an all-girls school and boys come in and it stirs things up obviously," Stamos exclusively told PopCulture. "And also, it's a good way to show the inequality between men and women's sports, which I always wanted to highlight on the show. And it's more fun. I think the highs are high. It is fun and it's a little sillier in places and it gets very serious, gets very dramatic."

(Photo: Disney/Christopher Willard)

"I pitched the story after Bob passed away that Marvyn is worried about his legacy. A friend of his, a coach, a mentor dies and he sees all the love that he gets. And obviously, I was witness to the amount of love that Bob received. And I wanted the coach to go like, 'Well, wait a minute, what's my legacy? What am I leaving behind?' And so unlike Bob, who I really believe that he didn't know how loved he was, the girls get a chance to show Marvyn what he means to them and what he meant to all the people that he's touched over the years. And it's a nice story."

The first season of Big Shot premiered in April 2021 and was a success as it earned a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show focus on Korn talking over a high school girls' basketball team in California after losing his job at the University of Wisconsin. At first, he's doing everything he can to leave the team. But as he gets to know the girls and develops a relationship with his daughter, Korn decides he wants to build something big at the Westbrook School for Girls.

Stamos also revealed a big change in Season 2. "The beauty is that all 10 [episodes] drop at once, which is great, so people can binge on that," Stamos said. "And also the show is shorter, so it pops. It's a little more pop culture."