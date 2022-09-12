'Big Shot' Season 2: Trailer and Premiere Date of Disney+ Series Revealed

Big Shot is returning for a new season next month. Disney recently announced Season 2 of the basketball drama series that stars John Stamos will premiere on Oct. 12. Also, the official trailer for the new season has been released and shows the girls from Westbrook dealing with interesting challenges in a new division. Big Shot streams exclusively on Disney+.

The official synopsis states that Big Shot Season 2 "follows Marvyn Korn (Stamos) as he returns to Westbrook to show that his basketball team belongs in D-2 and that he's still the championship-winning, powerhouse coach he was in the NCAA. Marvyn's latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court drama, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove."

The second season of Big Shot will be 10 episodes long and will also star Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler. The first season premiered in April 2021 and earned a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In an interview with Esquire last year, Stamos talked about how he is different from his character on Big Shot because of his lack of experience with sports.

"I know nothing about sports. I just could never connect to it," Stamos said. " My dad was nothing like my dad on the show. He was really a great dad, but he loved sports and I didn't. And it was always a thing that I wish I did. So when I first read this, I was like, 'I have nothing in common with this character. He's not charming. He's not funny. He's not a people person.' But as I've played him more in the last year and a half, I've really connected to him. And I am learning from him. Everybody gets thrown off their game, right? Everybody is vulnerable or shaky. The thing I love about this show is that I come in and it's not just about me changing."