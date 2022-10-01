'Big Mouth' Fans Notice Strange Error in Season 6 Announcement

Big Mouth Season 6 is coming soon, and Neteflix has released a series of posters to give a hint about what's coming up in the raucous comedy series. Fans got a bit distracted by the poster featuring Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and his family, as it seemed to show the cartoon character with no legs. This spawned a surprisingly lively conversation among animation fans on social media.

Big Mouth is a Netflix original series co-created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. It is about a group of middle school-age characters going through the trials and tribulations of puberty – in gruesome detail. The show consists mainly of graphic humor to highlight the emotional and existential terror or puberty, famously personifying many aspects of the process such as "Hormone Monsters" and so on. Season 4 will apparently focus heavily on family dynamics, but the Birch family portrait has some fans confused.

At first glance, it looks like Nick's legs end in simple ovals, with no shoes or feet to speak of. This is especially true in the close-ups fans passed around, and commenters had a field day imagining what this could mean. However, upon closer inspection it looks like Nick is simply kneeling awkwardly between his older brother and sister, meaning his feet are hidden behind him.

The awkwardness is clearly the whole point of these family portraits, as with so much of the comedy on Big Mouth. The Birch family is posed unnaturally in an autumn park, as is the Foreman-Greenwald family, along with Missy (Ayo Edebiri). The Glouberman family is posed in front of a blue sky and the Bilzerian family is posed in front of a slate background, presumably by a professional photographer. The Glaser family was snapped in a candid shot at the park and the Skumpy family was, sadly, photographed at a bar.

All of these portraits were combined for the main poster, which features Maurice the hormone monster and Connie the hormone monstress posing in front of them. The two are smiling and Maurice appears to be pregnant, while Connie cradles him from behind.

These posters are evocative and relatively tame by Big Mouth's standards, but they don't offer much of a hint about what Season 6 has in store for these characters. Season 5 ended with some intense cliffhangers, and the show now has a spin-off called Human Resources to consider as well. Big Mouth, Season 6 premieres on Friday, Oct. 28 on Netflix.