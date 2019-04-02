Bette Midler Joins Netflix’s ‘The Politician’ With Gwyneth Paltrow

Bette Midler has a guest starring role in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Netflix series The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Murphy broke the news during a PaleyFest panel for the FX series Pose, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The American Horror Story co-creator added that Janet Mock, who directed an episode of Pose and is one of the series’ writers, will direct the episode with Midler. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Judith Light will also be featured in the episode.

Midler celebrated the news on Twitter, writing, “#RyanMurphy gave the ‘Diva Update’ last night…Yes, Judith Light and I have joined the fantastic cast of The Politician premiering on Netflix Sept 27. Great writing, great fun and great insight! See you on TV!!”

The Politician will star Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect) as Payton Hobart, a wealthy Santa Barbara, California student who wants to be president someday. However, he has to navigate the politics of his high school first to become student body president.

Paltrow will also star in the show’s first season, along with Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Baba Balaban, David Corenswet, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Julia Schlaepfer and Benjamin Barrett.

American Horror Story star Dylan McDermott also said he will star will in The Politician as well, with Mad Men‘s January Jones as his character’s wife.

The Politician is being produced by Fox 21 Studios and will be released on Netflix on Sept. 27.

Midler, who has become known for her no-holds-barred Twitter account recently, is an Oscar-nominated actress and singer with four Golden Globes, a Tony Award, three Emmys and three Grammys. She most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of Hello Dolly!, which earned her a Tony for Best Actress in a Musical.

Midler most recently appeared on television as a special adviser for Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice in 2016. She also sang “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns at the Oscars in February.

Light won Emmys for her role on Who’s the Boss? and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role on Amazon’s Transparent. She earned an Emmy nomination for playing Marilyn Miglin on American Crime Story. Her other recent credits include Dallas, The Exes, Doubt, Hot Air and Queen America. She was recently seen in the Lifetime movie Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story.

