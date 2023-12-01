BET+ Unveils Its Christmas Programing for 2023

It's December and networks are ramping up their Christmas content. BET+ is no different as it has been launching Christmas content for the last month. BET+ plans to have 12 new Christmas movies and specials which range from romantic comedies to action-packed thrillers. There is also a Christmas episode from the hit series The Ms. Pat Show. Some notable actors appearing in the movies and specials are Tami Roman, Tichina Arnold, Vivica A. Fox and Skyh Black. There will are also appearances from Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, Dorien Wilson, Serayah, Romeo Miller, Macy Gray, MC Lyte and Tamar Braxton. In November, BET+ released eight films and specials, including A Wesley Christmas Wedding starring Guy, Wilson and Terrence "TC" Carson. Another notable flim that debuted last month was So Fly Christmas with Arnold, Roman and Jackee Harry. In December, four, movies are set to debut on BET+, including Christmas Rescue which stars Robin Givens and Mario Van Peebles. And Roman will be in another movie called Whatever It Takes which also stars Kandi Burruss. Here's a look at the entire BET+ Christmas 2023 schedule.

'A Royal Christmas Suprise' Release date: Out now Cast: Jennifer Freeman, Thapelo Mokoena, Abena Ayivor, Sello Maake Ka-Bcube, Trisha Mann-Grant, Tony Grant, Andi Anderson, Andrae Bicy Synopsis: Riley is planning the perfect Christmas for her soon-to-be husband, Mandla. As Riley's family hosts Mandla's South African royal parents in Kentucky, Riley receives a surprise from Mandla that will jeopardize her plans with her future husband.

'A Wesley Christmas Wedding' Release date: Out now Cast: Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence "TC" Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, Valerie Pettiford, Judi Johnson. Kiki Haynes, Kevin Savage, Mike Merrill, Aaron Spears, Rolonda Rochelle, Skylar Mitchell and Red Grant Synopsis: When the Wesley family gets back together for a glorious Christmas Wedding, they must overcome the shenanigans of a Momzilla, a few crazed exes and new family additions – some wanted, and others tolerated – before the betrothed couple says, "I do."

'Heart for the Holidays' Release date: Out now Cast: Erica Peeples, Kyle Lowder, Starletta DuPois, Chuck Inglish, Lanelle Cooper, Leila Weisberg, and introducing Asia Harmony. Synopsis: Hardworking businesswoman Rachel travels to the small town of Cheverly for a life-saving heart transplant. Fate connects her with a heart donor, Ms. Sims, who tragically dies in a car accident. In Cheverly, Rachel crosses paths with Amy, who also received an organ from the same donor. As Rachel attempts to leave the town, an inexplicable force keeps her bound to Cheverly, and she discovers a deep affection for the community. Amidst her journey, Rachel unexpectedly falls in love with Scott, Amy's brother.

Christmas Angel Release date: Out now Cast: Skyh Black, DaniLeigh, Romeo Miller, Elise Neal, Tamar Braxton, Daniel O'Reilly, Iris Gasper Synopsis: Troubled R&B megastar Angel St. James is the face of every major magazine and news outlet. However, when her fake happiness peaks, she is forced to face her reality. While driving to get away for a few days, her car breaks down on a desolate road. A simple stranger offers to help fix her car. She decides to step out on faith and enjoy Christmas with this random stranger and his 8-year-old daughter. She discovers the magic of Christmas, love, and the family she always wanted.

'Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas' Release date: Out now Cast: Mishael Morgan, Leland B. Martin, Vivica A. Fox, Melyssa Ford, Preacher Lawson Synopsis: On Christmas Eve, a hardened detective and her DA boyfriend are both informed that each other has been kidnapped. As the world closes for the holiday, they are locked out of their computers and phones and must follow the demands of the menacing voice giving them orders. This leads to a snowy night of cat and mouse thrills as the two fight for their survival.

'The Ms. Pat Show' Holiday Episode - 'Father Christmas' Release date: Out now Cast: Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann, and Brittany Inge Synopsis: "Pat tries to give Terry the perfect Christmas by finding his real father. When she can't track him down, she and Denise embark on a wild Plan B involving a mall Santa."

'So Fly Christmas' Release date: Out now Cast: Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Robert Christopher Riley, Laurissa Romain, Jackee Harry, Tommy Davidson, Michael Colyar Synopsis: After being stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve, Wyvetta loses her love on her favorite holiday. To show solidarity, Wyvetta's best friend, Dione, suggests that the two of them renounce love. Things become complicated when Dione falls for a mild-mannered record store owner and tries to keep it under wraps.

'The Christmas Ringer' Release date: Out now Cast: Trenyce, Kelly Price, Tyler Lepley, Chrisette Michelle, Arischa Connor, Q Parker, Akbar V, Tamika Scott, Jarrett Michael Collins Synopsis: After her career is derailed by her manager-fiancé, the reigning Princess of Christmas and defunct R&B singer retreats to her family's home for the holidays where her mother convinces her to direct the family's ragtag church choir so they can win a Christmas Choir Competition.