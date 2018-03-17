Best Netflix Downloads for Your Commute

There are too many good things to watch right now.

Trying to stay on top of all the great series out there can be daunting, especially since we also want to do boring things like work, hang out with friends and sleep. If you can’t get enough of great television, there’s a cheat for you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix, in all its streaming glory, allows its subscribers to download a select group of shows and movies for offline viewing, meaning that your daily commute could be much more fun than it is now.

However, Netflix and traveling takes some consideration (first rule, don’t do it if you’re driving). You want to watch something fun but that isn’t too crazy so you don’t freak out your fellow commuters.

Scroll through to see some of the best Netflix-available downloads for your commute.

Schitt’s Creek

This is probably the funniest series you haven’t seen yet, which follows a wealthy family who loses everything and is forced to slum it in a motel in a small town they happened to buy as a joke. There are amazing performances, epic one-liners and too many laugh-out-loud funny moments.

And, since it’s a network comedy, there are very few sex scenes that could leave you embarrassed, and each episode is about 21 minutes long.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Looking for an inspiration way to start your day? Jerry Seinfeld’s series about some of the most impressive comedians is now available to download on Netflix.

The show serves as a mini documentary about some of comedy’s greatest, and with episodes being less than half an hour each, it’s really easy binge.

Black Mirror

Sometimes you need to lose all faith in technology as you ride the train back to your apartment, or just detach from your own life with some really deep television, if that’s the case then Black Mirror is for you.

The show’s episodes are one-hour individual stories, so there’s no need to binge in order, and while some of the episodes might not be safe for commuting, most of them will be safe for public viewing.

Here’s a list of the episodes you could watch in public: “The Entire History of You”, “White Bear”, “The Waldo Moment”, “Nosedive”, “Shut Up and Dance”, “Playtest”, “Men Against Fire”, “Hated in the Nation”, USS Callister”, “Metalhead”, “Black Museum”.

Dirty Money

This one will definitely get you angry. The docs-series combines some of the best directors in the business with stories of corporate corruption. It will definitely shock you, so make sure you don’t scream in anger at your phone in a public place.

Sing

If you need a palate cleanser after all that anger, Sing might be the movie for you to download. The animated musical comedy about a group of animals wanting to achieve their professional singing dreams is fun enough to keep you entertained but light enough to distract you from a long flight back home.

The Crown

This one is perfect for at-home, as well as long as for a long travel day. The award-winning Netflix original follows Queen Elizabeth II thought her reign, and because its mostly about the behind-the-scenes political drama, there’s nothing on here that will embarrass you if some stranger starts peeking at what you’re watching.

Spotlight

While you may want to hold off and watch this Oscar-winning movie on a bigger screen, this drama will prove an excellent distraction during a long trip. The drama focused on a crew of investigative journalists getting to the bottom of a shocking mystery has no risqué scenes and lots of tense and entertaining moments.

The Founder

Michael Keaton playing the founder of McDonald’s? This movie caught critics attentions back in 2016, but didn’t really get a lot in terms of audience, now you can see what everyone was talking about.

Girls Incarcerated

This docu-series follows the lives of teenage girls who have been incarcerated at a juvenile correctional facility in Madison, Indiana. It can be heavy at times, but because the stories from different episodes intersect with one another, it makes for a great long watch.

Jane The Virgin

This CW series should be a bigger hit. Jane follows the telenovela-like life of Jane Villanueva as she gets accidentally inseminated and impregnated while on a doctor’s visit.

A satirical look at telenovela storytelling with lots of heart, twists and lots of laughter, the series will bring a smile to your face after a long day at work.