Best Horror Movies to Stream on Max This Halloween Season
There's more horror in store Max subscribers looking for Halloween movie marathons this year.
Spooky season is here, and if you're in the market for some streaming screams, Max is the place to go. This October, the streamer, formerly HBO Max, is scaring up plenty of frights with a lineup of horror, and otherwise scary, titles that subscribers will want to add to their Halloween 2023 movie marathons.
While fellow streamers like Netflix and Hulu also have plenty of options for those spooky season binges, it seems that none can quite compare to Max, the streamer filled to the brim with all of the best Halloween titles. From complete collections like The Conjuring, the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, to recent critically-acclaimed titles Max has no shortage of films to binge throughout October. The streamer even has more than just a few beloved Halloween horror classics, such as The Exorcist, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, that are staple movies at this time of the year.
To catch these spooky titles, as well all of the other titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
'The Conjuring'
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingstron, Lili Taylor
Synopsis: "Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse."
Why it belongs on this list: A Halloween movie list wouldn't be complete without some hauntings, and not only does The Conjuring bring those scares, it is also the film that launched what would become the top-grossing horror movie franchise of all time, with the latest film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, pushing the franchise over the $2 billion mark at the box office. Making things even better, HBO Max hosts The Conjuring Universe Collection on its platform, which also includes The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home.
'Barbarian'
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, Jaymes Butler
Synopsis: "A woman agrees to split her Airbnb rental for a night with a mysterious male guest, setting off a nightmarish twist of events."
'The Witch'
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson
Synopsis: "An isolated Puritan family comes unraveled in a scary swirl of witchcraft and possession in this horror tale."
'The Silence of the Lambs'
Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes
Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine
Synopsis: "FBI trainee Jodie Foster works with incarcerated madman Anthony Hopkins to find a serial killer in this unforgettable 1991 Oscar winner."
'Beetlejuice'
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara
Synopsis: "The ghosts of a happy couple enlist a bio-exorcist to evict the new owners of their former home."
'It' and 'It: Chapter 2'
Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes; 2 hours, 49 minutes
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott; Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgård
It Synopsis: "When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids is faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise."
It: Chapter 2 Synopsis: Six childhood friends reunite in their small hometown in Maine to once again confront a evil entity they thought they had destroyed 30 years earlier.prevnext
'Young Frankenstein'
Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Starring: Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, Cloris Leachman, Teri Garr, Kenneth Mars, Madeline Kahn
Synopsis: "Mel Brooks gives the old horror classic a riotous comic twist in this classic comedy with Gene Wilder as the mad monster-maker."
'The Exorcist'
Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute
Starring: Ellen Burstyn, Max Von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, Jason Miller, Linda Blair
Synopsis: "When a 12-year old girl is possessed by demons, a young priest takes it upon himself to selflessly save her at the behest of her famous movie-star mother."
Honorable Mentions
The Shining
Signs
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Doctor Sleep
Blair Witch
Final Destination franchise
Malignant
Trick 'r Treat
Night of the Living Dead
Poltergeist
The Host
You're Next
The Descent
Evil Dead Rise
Insidious
The Cabin In the Woods
The Lodge
Corpse Bride
Carrie