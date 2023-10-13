Best Horror Movies to Stream on Max This Halloween Season

Spooky season is here, and if you're in the market for some streaming screams, Max is the place to go. This October, the streamer, formerly HBO Max, is scaring up plenty of frights with a lineup of horror, and otherwise scary, titles that subscribers will want to add to their Halloween 2023 movie marathons.

While fellow streamers like Netflix and Hulu also have plenty of options for those spooky season binges, it seems that none can quite compare to Max, the streamer filled to the brim with all of the best Halloween titles. From complete collections like The Conjuring, the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, to recent critically-acclaimed titles Max has no shortage of films to binge throughout October. The streamer even has more than just a few beloved Halloween horror classics, such as The Exorcist, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, that are staple movies at this time of the year.

To catch these spooky titles, as well all of the other titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).