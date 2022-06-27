Beloved Children's Series Revived at Peacock and Fans Are Not Happy

It was recently reported that Peacock was bringing the beloved children's series Caillou back, per Entertainment Tonight. So, why aren't fans happy about it? Well, according to The Globe and Mail, which first reported the news, Caillou will be a computer-animated series when it does come to Peacock. In short, fans aren't on board with that creative decision.

Peacock is reportedly partnering with WildBrain, a Halifax-based media company, to bring Caillou back to the small screen. Unlike the original, 2D animated version that began airing in Canada in 1997, Caillou on Peacock will be computer animated. WildBrain president Josh Scherba said about the news, "This is yet another example of how we're reinvigorating treasured brands from our evergreen library. For over 25 years, preschoolers have connected with Caillou because they can see themselves in these highly relatable stories."

Judging by the responses to the Caillou reboot news, fans aren't thrilled about it. Between the new animation style and the fact that it's being rebooted in the first place, Twitter users have plenty to say about this news.