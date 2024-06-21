'BEEF' Season 2: Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan Eyed to Replace Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway

A24's BEEF is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix with some exciting casting developments. Following a triumphant first season that garnered widespread acclaim and swept the Emmys, the show's creators are setting their sights on some of Hollywood's most talented actors for the next installment.

According to recent reports from Deadline, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are currently in negotiations to headline the sophomore season of BEEF. Earlier rumors suggested that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway were considered for these roles. However, it appears that those initial discussions did not materialize, paving the way for Isaac and Mulligan to potentially step in.

The second season of BEEF is reportedly centered around two feuding couples, in contrast to the first season's focus on a road rage incident between two individuals. While Netflix has yet to officially greenlight the second season, insiders suggest that scripts have already been completed and submitted to the streaming giant and A24 for review.

The casting news doesn't stop with Isaac and Mulligan. Earlier reports from Deadline also mentioned that Charles Melton, known for his role in May December, and Cailee Spaeny, who recently starred in Priscilla, are being considered to play the other feuding couple in the series. The ensemble of talent suggests that BEEF wants to keep up the high standard it set the first time around.

The show's creator and showrunner, Lee Sung Jin, has been tight-lipped about the future of the series. At the Emmys, Lee cryptically stated, "It could stay limited — it was a very close-ended story for sure." He added, "If Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be anthology. It could be many things. It's up to the great algorithm. We're all waiting to hear." This ambiguity has only fueled speculation and excitement among fans of the show.

While the first season of BEEF focused on the intense feud between characters played by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, it remains unclear whether the new season will be set in the same universe, potentially allowing for cameo appearances from the original cast. The shift to focusing on two couples suggests a new direction for the anthology series, potentially exploring different aspects of conflict and relationships. Production for the second season is rumored to be slated for the summer or fall of 2024, though this timeline remains tentative without official confirmation from Netflix.