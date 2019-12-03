Backlash Against Netflix Personality Marie Kondo Leads to Women Proudly Sharing Messy Rooms Online

Women are sharing photos of their messy rooms on social media to speak out against Marie Kondo’s minimalist trend. The organizing consultant became all the buzz after she taught viewers the “life changing magic of tidying up” on her Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, though some are shedding off the style revolution and offering others a more realistic glimpse into their homes.

In Kondo’s Netflix series, as well as her various books, she encourages a minimalist lifestyle and urges those hoping to tidy up their house to only keep those items that spark the most joy and likewise “transform their lives in emotional and surprising ways.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The KonMari method has proven to be controversial, however, with some deeming it an unrealistic precedent to maintain, and sparking several influences to take to Instagram to show off their cluttered lifestyle.

Speaking to ELLE, several influencers voiced their opinions on Kondo’s method, with Amaro P. telling the outlet of the photo above that she “was just happy about my new shirt and felt good about myself that day, so I took a selfie.”

Meanwhile, Remmy Kassimir said that her decision to share an unfiltered, untidy look at her life has to do with honesty.

“Most people just want honesty now, whether it’s about your messy room, messy brain, or messy life,” Kassimir said. “Everyone just wants to see it so they can feel normal, too.” She also says taking a snap in her cluttered room is a matter of convenience; there’s no point in cleaning her entire space just to take a selfie: “I look good, why does the room need to?”

“I think the vast majority of people usually have some stuff laying around,” Emma Wooley added. “It’s nice when you go to your other adult friends’ homes and you see like a healthy amount of clutter and you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna berate myself because I was home for one non-sleeping hour this week, and I didn’t feel like hanging up all of my clothes again.’”

For those hoping for a more minimalistic way of living, or for those need a little motivation to tidy up, Season 1 of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo is available for streaming on Netflix.