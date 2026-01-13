Apple TV to Stream Acclaimed 2025 Movie Fresh From Theaters

One of late 2025’s best movies will soon be free to watch on Apple TV.

The streaming service announced today that Eternity, the sci-fi fantasy rom-com starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner, will be free to stream on February 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The movies centers around Joan (Olsen), a woman who has just died and finds herself in a subway station-esque purgatory called the Junction, where she has one week to decide where and with who she wants to spend eternity with.

She initially opts for her longtime husband Larry (Teller), but is soon confronted by Luke (Turner), her first husband who died 65 years prior in the Korean War and has since been waiting at the Junction for her arrival. Joan must then choose which of the two men she wants to spend forever with. John Early and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also star in the film.

Critics enjoyed Eternity, as it currently sports a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was a modest box office success too, grossing $33 million on a $12 million budget during Thanksgiving weekend.

Watch the trailer for Eternity below.