Apple TV Show Canceled

Apple TV has canceled another show.

Variety reports that the thriller drama The Last Frontier will not be back for a second season.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, the series “follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

News of the cancellation comes just over two weeks after the Season 1 finale on Dec. 5. The 10-episode series premiered on Oct. 10 to mixed reviews and only has a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes. Along with Clarke, The Last Frontier also stars Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and Alfre Woodard. On top of creating the series, Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio also served as executive producers along with Clarke, Laura Benson, Glenn Kessler, Albert Kim, and director Sam Hargrave.

Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio told Variety after the finale that they were already discussing what Season 2 could look like. “I think that we’ve discussed many avenues to take with the second season, but we’ve pretty much exhausted a lot of stories in Alaska, D’Ovidio said. Bokenkamp added, “We’ve certainly talked a lot about where they end up, maybe a beach somewhere. But it also occurs to me that the U.S. Marshals hunt bad guys around the world. Sidney [Bennett] and Havlock [Cooper] represent a problem to Frank, but that doesn’t mean they are his only problem.”

A reason for the cancellation has not been given, but considering the reviews, that probably played a factor. Add on to the fact that Apple only waited a couple of weeks after the finale to make a decision, it’s possible the ratings also had a hand. At the very least, Apple didn’t wait long to give fans the news, even if it’s not the news they wanted. The first season is still streaming on Apple TV, so viewers can always go back and rewatch the show. Plus, Apple TV has plenty of shows to look forward to.