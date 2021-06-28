Apple TV+ Shortening Its Free One-Year Trials

✖

Apple is confident more people are willing to pay for its Apple TV+ streaming platform, more than a year and a half after its launch. The tech giant has reportedly slashed the length of the free one-year trials that came with the purchase of new Apple products. Starting July 1, when you buy a new Apple product, you will only get a free three-month subscription instead of a 12-month subscription. After the trial is over, subscribers are charged $4.99 per month.

Apple did not make a big announcement for the change. Instead, it was discovered last week by The Loop executive editor Dave Mark. He pointed out that Apple is only offering the free one-year Apple TV+ subscription through June 30. "Eligible devices activated July 1, 2021, or later will qualify for offers of 3 months free Apple TV+," the terms and conditions read. "Eligible devices activated on June 30, 2021, or earlier will qualify for offers of 12 months free Apple TV+." This fine print can also be found on the Apple TV 4K product page, notes The Verge.

Want a free year of Apple TV+? Better act quick. Starting July 1, the free year from buying an Apple device converts to 3 free months. 😶 pic.twitter.com/oxAqT5BVgl — Dark Mode Dave (@davemark) June 21, 2021

The new streaming platform launched in November 2019, and Apple was generous with free trials. Initially, the first free trial period was set to end on Nov. 1, 2020. In October 2020, TechCrunch reported the offer's expiration date was extended through Jan. 31, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January, the offer was extended again, this time to June 30.

The fact that Apple is dropping the free one-year trial is evidence that the company's confidence in its original programming is only growing. Its biggest drama series success so far is The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. The series, which tells the story of behind-the-scenes politics at a fictional morning show, earned an Emmy win for Billy Crudup's supporting performance. Season 2 will be released on Sept. 17.

Ted Lasso has also been a big hit for Apple TV+. The sitcom features Jason Sudeikis playing the title character, who was created for NBC Sports' Premier League coverage. Ted Lasso has earned critical acclaim and was renewed for a third season before the second premieres on July 23. In the series, Sudeikis stars as an American football coach who is recruited to coach an English Premier League team, despite having no soccer coaching experience. Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brenan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and Juno Temple also star.