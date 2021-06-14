'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Answers Season 1 Cliffhanger

✖

The Morning Show Season 2 trailer wastes no time in answering the cliffhanger the show left off on a year and a half ago. Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for the new season on Monday, finally revealing where things stand for the fictional news show. Warning: there are spoilers for The Morning Show Season 1 ahead.

The first season of The Morning Show ended in the midst of a heated moment on the air, where Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) publicly accused their own boss Fred (Tom Irwin) of protecting sexual assault perpetrators from consequences. Their broadcast was cut off abruptly in the middle of the scene, and the audience was left to wonder what came next for the anchors and their crew. Now we know — the Season 2 trailer seems to show that Alex has left The Morning Show and the network, UBA, has been at least nominally overhauled. It also shows Alex sitting down for a tell-all interview with Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies).

"There's been a lot written about The Morning Show and a lust for ratings that made even the worst behavior permissible," Laura says. "Do you feel that the important issues have been addressed?"

Of course, fans will have to wait for the show to premiere to hear Alex's answer. The trailer also shows tension building between Alex and Bradley, and other relationships seemingly damaged by the events of the previous season. Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) makes at least one appearance, hinting that the show is not done with him yet.

The Morning Show sprang from the Me Too era, and was based in part on a book called Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter. Season 2 began filming in January of 2021, though it is not clear if the schedule was interrupted at all by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In general, The Morning Show has gotten positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It serves as one of the flagship series of Apple TV+, thanks in no small part to its all-star cast. Back in July, fans were actually furious that Witherspoon did not get nominated for an Emmy for her performance.

Perhaps Season 2 will give Witherspoon another chance to deliver an award-worth performance. The Morning Show Season 2 premieres on Friday, Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. Season 1 is streaming there now.