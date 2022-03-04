Apple TV+ Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

Apple TV+ has renewed one of its newest comedy series for Season 2. According to Deadline, the streaming service has ordered a second season of the bilingual comedy series Acapulco. The outlet notes that production on Season 2 is set to begin in Mexico in the spring.

Acapulco is executive produced by Eugenio Derbez and follows Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), a twenty-something guy who lands his dream job: cabana boy at the most popular Acapulco resort. Deadline reports that Season 2 will pick up right where Season 1 left off. In the past, 1985, and Máximo “must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams.” Jumping to the present day, an older Máximo (played by Derbez) turns up in Acapulco and runs into many old faces. Not every encounter is a positive one, however.

In addition to Derbez, Acapulco also stars Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona. The show also features former Glee actor Chord Overstreet. Notably, Derbez also provides narration for the series.

Previously, Derbez spoke with Show Snob about Acapulco and offered some insight into how it got off the ground. “In my case, it was an idea we created because when we were developing the movie, How to Be a Latin Lover, we thought it would be cool to do a prequel. We thought about those stories that happened before this guy became a billionaire and the people he met at the resort when he was young,” Derbez said. “We decided to create the series based on that.”

The actor went on to say, “It changed a lot, and now it’s slightly based on the movie, but it’s completely different. The character is way kinder, a nice soul, and a good guy, but still, he’s working at his dream job of being a cabana boy at Las Colinas, and everything is different from what he thought. He has to face a lot of trouble, and the series is basically about the price you’re willing to pay to achieve your dreams.” Season 1 of Acapulco is now available to stream on Apple TV+, for subscribers. At this time, Season 2 does not have an announced premiere date.