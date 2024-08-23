'Criminal Record' Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Criminal Record is coming back. Variety reports that the Apple TV+ series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo has been renewed for a second season. The duo will return as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker, respectively. The first season saw the detectives clashing on an old murder case after an anonymous phone call draws them to it. The British crime thriller premiered in January on Apple TV+.

"In Season 2, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors," according to the synopsis. "The violent clash leaves a young man dead, and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs, but to get his help, she will have to accept a dangerous bargain."

(Photo: Cush Jumbo in "Criminal Record," now streaming on Apple TV+. - Apple TV+)

The Season 2 renewal for Criminal Record is not so surprising. The series currently has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even though it has a 62% audience score, that approval rating definitely helped. The series did receive generally positive reviews, which likely also helped. With the way one-season shows have been going lately, you can never be too sure that a show is safe because no show is safe until it is confirmed. Luckily, Criminal Record is safe.

Criminal Record is the latest Apple TV+ series to be renewed. The streamer also gave the greenlight for new seasons of Maya Rudolph's Loot, The Last Thing He Told Me starring Jennifer Garner, Slow Horses, Hijack, and Platonic, among others. As of now, a premiere date has not been revealed for Criminal Record Season 2, but the wait will definitely be worth it.

The series was created and written by Paul Rutman and also stars Zoë Wanamaker, Charlie Creed-Miles, Cathy Tyson, Stephen Campbell Moore, and Shaun Dooley. Cush Jumbo announced back in February that a second season of Criminal Record was in the works in February, but now that it has actually been confirmed, fans can once again take a breather. While waiting for Season 2, the first season can be streamed on Apple TV+. There is plenty of time to watch and rewatch over and over again before new episodes are here.