Apple TV+'s 'Harriet the Spy' Season 2: Jane Lynch's Hum-Hating Nanny Hides a Secret (Exclusive Clip)

Apple TV+ is launching Harriet the Spy Season 2 this week, and PopCulture.com has landed an exclusive clip from the upcoming premiere. In the short teaser, Harriet (Beanie Feldstein) reveals how her nanny Ole Golly (Jane Lynch) is notorious for hating it when she can hear anyone, or anything, hum. Even an adorable hummingbird is not safe from her ire.

However, one morning, Harriet awakens to discover that Ole Golly is, in fact, humming to herself, which clues the young sleuth in that her beloved nanny may be hiding a secret. In a description of the episode, we learn that while Ole Golly, "Harriet's larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny," usually hates humming, "something in her life has her cheerfully humming and making sandwiches with heart shapes!" Check out the exclusive clip above and see a trailer for the fun family series below. Harriet the Spy Season 2 debuts Friday, March 5, on Apple TV+!

"Harriet the Spy follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch," reads the show's official synopsis. "More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything. And to know everything means she'll need to spy ... on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up, and celebrating the gift of today."

Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Kimberly Brooks (Baby Shark's Big Show) and Charlie Schlatter (Big Nate, For All Mankind) as Janie and Sport, Harriet's best friends, Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school. Additional voice cast members include Crispin Freeman (Young Justice), Grey Griffin (The Loud House), and Bumper Robinson (The Owl House). here will also be some great guest stars this season, such as Jaeden Martell (Metal Lords, It), Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Ray, Bupkis), and Emmy Award nominee — as well as the original Harriet the Spy — Michelle Trachtenberg, among others.

Harriet the Spy is based on the book of the same name by Louise Fitzhugh. The Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete) with Sidney Clifton (Black Panther animated series, Me, Eloise) as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.