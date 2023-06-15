Apple TV+'s 'City on Fire': Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zukerman Desperately Search for Their Missing Kids (Exclusive Clip)

Apple TV+'s City on Fire is heating up, and we have an exclusive clip for the forthcoming new episode. The scene features Jemima Kirke (Girls, Sex Education) and Ashley Zukerman (Succession, A Teacher), who portray Regan Hamilton Sweeney and her husband Keith. The pair desperately realize that their children are missing and they work on a plan to figure out how to find them, amid the chaos that has taken over their lives, as well as all of New York City. Check it out below!

City on Fire is a brand new drama-thriller created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. It follows the lives of several New York City residents in the wake of a shooting that hospitalized a young woman, Samantha Yeung (Chase Sui Wonders) who ties them all together. Alongside Samantha's tragic shooting, the people surrounding her life are also dealing with random fires being set across NYC, which only leads to the show's twists and turns.

PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Kirke and Zukerman about their work on the show, including what it was about the script by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage that drew them to the project. "First thing was that I didn't see myself as the obvious choice for this character and I felt compelled, well, I felt intrigued by them considering me and flattered," Kirke offered. "But it made me wonder what kind of nuances they wanted for this character and that, 'Okay, we've got who she is on paper' — which is a classic archetype of a New York, Upper East Side, New York old money, very together woman — and then what happens when she has used to have this edge to her or that is probably still there. The fact that they were thinking in that way made me interested."

Kirke continued, "Then the other part of it was that I normally do scripts or shows or movies that are quite nuanced or polarizing... There were lines in [City on Fire] that actually the type of writing they do that I didn't think I could deliver. It was a challenge, some of these lines and because it's just a different kind of writing to do a thriller and to do the type of script that really draws people in rather than a thinking piece that's a bit slower. And so some of the lines were really challenging for me and I had to really sit and think about how to do them rather than argue with the writer about changing them, which is what I usually do." The first seven episodes of City on Fire are now streaming on Apple TV+, with episode eight debuting on Friday, June 16.