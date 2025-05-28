‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ Trailer Revealed

It’s time to step into the world of Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.

The series premiered on Netflix in 2021 and is part live-action and part animation, following the titular character and her cat friends going on adventures inside her dollhouse. Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby’s Dollhouse stars Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, both with live-action and voice. Gabby’s cats, known as Gabby Cats, are voiced by Carla Tasara, Juliet Donnenfeld, Eduardo Franco, Donovan Patton, Sainty Nelsen, Tara Strong, Secunda Wood, Maggie Lowe, Jude Schwartz, and Darren Criss.

In Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, “Gabby heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.”

The voice cast also includes SNL stars Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney, and Melissa Villaseñor, Emmy nominee Thomas Lennon, Jason Mantzoukas, and Fortune Feimster, along with the series voice cast. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is directed by Ryan Crego and executive produced by Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson. Steve Schweickart serves as producer. The film comes from DreamWorks Animation.

In 2024, Nielsen reported that Gabby’s Dollhouse was the ninth-most-viewed streaming original series and has been ordered for a total of 100 episodes. Season 11 premiered in February, and with the additional episodes and the feature film, there will be much more of Gabby’s Dollhouse on the way. Since its launch four years ago, the series has become a top preschool brand around the world, spawning a toy line, publishing, home, apparel, original music, a top-rated app, and a growing YouTube channel. It also continues to expand through the Universal brand thanks to theme parks, global fan experiences, live events, and much more.

Gabby’s Dollhouse will be releasing in theaters on Sept. 26, and fans will also be able to keep an eye out for many more seasons to come. In the meantime, all 11 seasons of the children’s series are streaming on Netflix.