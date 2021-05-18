Another Epic Fantasy Adaptation Wraps Filming, and Fans Expect a Trailer Soon

✖

Amazon's adaptation of iconic fantasy series The Wheel of Time has apparently wrapped filming, and fans are hoping that a trailer and a premiere date announcement are coming soon. Amazon has not confirmed the news, but several cast and crew members have now made posts on social media indicating that principal photography is complete. After two painfully short teasers, this could be the time that a real trailer finally emerges.

The Wheel of Time TV series began filming way back in September of 2019 but had to stop in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show did not start back up again until September of 2020, and at that point, fans began getting tiny morsels of the world on social media. After all this time in production with long, stalled breaks, fans are impatient for a glimpse of the show — or a hint about when they will be able to see it. Based on the turnaround time of other high fantasy adaptations between filming and post-production, some are even hopeful that the show will premiere by the end of 2021.

BREAKING: @TheWheelOfTime Season 1 has wrapped filming, according to several crew member social media posts. Our thanks and best wishes to the phenomenal cast and crew who made this happen! We're so excited! #TwitterOfTime #wheeloftime #wotonprime — WoT Series (@WotTVSeries) May 14, 2021

Many fans are comparing the timeline for The Wheel of Time to that of The Witcher Season 2. The shows have had very similar troubles — shutting down during the pandemic and then starting back up with just enough time to rush towards their scheduled release dates. The Witcher wrapped filming in April and Netflix has confirmed that it will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2021, so fans hope that The Wheel of Time can do the same, even if the filming lasted a few weeks longer.

It's also worth noting that fairly reliable sources indicate that The Wheel of Time has already been renewed for a second season. Last month, Deadline reported that the show was "finishing up shooting on the first series, with the second series to follow immediately afterward," though Amazon has not confirmed this preemptive renewal. This has led to some unconfirmed speculation that the first season might have been finished a while ago, and that the work going on this month has been the start of Season 2.

This is complete conjecture, but is a sign that fans are getting excited — and perhaps restless. After more than a year of filming, they are eager for a trailer and even more eager for the show itself, and with other outlets announcing their major releases well in advance, fans are growing nervous that they won't see The Wheel of Time this year.

Amazon has not yet commented on reports that The Wheel of Time is finished filming. The studio's retail site has the enter 15-book Wheel of Time saga available here in print, digital and audiobook formats.

