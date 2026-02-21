Another Board Game to Be Turned Into a Netflix Movie

Netflix is turning another board game into a movie.

According to board game publisher Days of Wonder, the streaming giant has secured exclusive global rights to adapt Ticket to Ride.

News comes after Netflix recently secured the rights to CATAN. This new deal for Ticket to Ride will cover scripted and unscripted projects across film, television, and other formats. It will also be the first on-screen adaptation of the strategy board game designed by Alan R. Moon, which first released in 2004. The game, from Days of Wonder, has sold over 20 million copies and translated into over 30 languages.

The Netflix film will be written by Ben Mekler and Chris Amick. Producers include Daarren Kyman for asmodee, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for Tannenbaum Company, and Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer via Megamix. Moon will executive produce on behalf of asmodee.

“Just when I thought life couldn’t get more exciting, Ticket to Ride is teaming up with Netflix,” Moon said in a statement. “I can’t wait to help bring these exciting projects to the millions of fans of the game.”

Ticket to Ride is the latest game-to-screen adaptation on Netflix, following Arcane, Castlevania, Family Pack (The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow), and Exploding Kitten. Upcoming, the streaming will also be releasing an Assassin’s Creed series, a Monopoly competition series, and the Gears of War film. As of now, additional information on the Ticket to Ride film has not been released, but now that it’s moving forward, it shouldn’t be long until more information is shared.

More and more popular board games are being adapted, whether for film or television. In October, it was announced that Netflix would be developing a Clue reality competition series. It will feature multiple contestants participating in physical and mental challenges to collect various clues that will give them hints on the murder suspect’s identity. If they guess correctly, they can win money, but if they guess incorrectly, they can be eliminated.

“Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it — making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares,” Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series at Netflix, said in a statement via Deadline. “Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.”