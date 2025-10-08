Classic Board Game Becomes a Reality TV Series at Netflix

Soon, Netflix will have contestants determining if it was Colonel Mustard in the Billiards Room with the Candlestick.

A reality competition series based on the classic board game Clue is coming to the streaming service soon.

The series will feature multiple contestants participating in physical and metal challenges to collect various clues that will give them hints on the murder suspect’s identity. Guess correctly, and they can win money. Guess incorrectly, and they can be eliminated.

Familiar characters from the board game, like Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard, and Miss Scarlett will appear in the series.

“Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it—making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares,” Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series at Netflix, said in a statement. “Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.”

It’s not the first Hasbro board game to make its way to the small screen. The company has been trying for years to get a Dungeons & Dragons show off the ground at Netflix—not to mention how much it’s mentioned in Stranger Things—and a Monopoly-based TV show is also in development at the streamer.

With Peacock’s murder-mystery-reality series The Traitors recently sweeping the reality TV section of the Emmys while being more popular than ever, it’s no surprise Netflix wants to jump in. It remains to be seen if this new version of Clue will match up to that series’ heights.