Annaleigh Ashford Says ‘Happy Face’ Takes on Haunting True Crime Story ‘From a Different Perspective’ (Exclusive)

Happy Face is bringing a “different perspective” to the true crime world, says Annaleigh Ashford, who worked closely with Happy Face Killer Keith Jesperson’s daughter, Melissa G. Moore, on the new Paramount+ series.

The Tony winner portrays Moore in the series inspired by the Shattered Silence author’s real-life story and told PopCulture.com ahead of the Thursday, March 20, premiere that Moore’s insight was invaluable as someone who has had first-hand experience in the world of true crime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Praising Moore as “so open and generous and kind” with her as she prepared for her role, Ashford said, “I was really overwhelmed when I first met Melissa — at her generosity of spirit and most of all the empathy that she carries, which is the opposite of her father. …I felt like it was really important to show how wonderful she is with people and how connected she is to other humans.”

Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Reed in Happy Face, episode 4, season 1. (Photo credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Moore also opened Ashford’s eyes to “the lack of respect and empathy” that is given to the families of the victims and the families of the perpetrators in this “true crime sort of machine that we all consume.”

It’s this “different perspective” that separates Happy Face from other series inspired by true crime stories, Ashford explained. “It’s a show about violence, but we don’t show any violence,” she said, “There’s no brutality of women that’s shown in any way and that was really important to us.”

Starring opposite Dennis Quaid, who plays Melissa’s serial killer father, Ashford said it was “pivotal” for them to get the familial “chemistry” right in order to help the audience understand the “inner struggle” Melissa navigates.

“His performance is so complicated and nuanced,” she said of Quaid. “Yes, he’s the serial killer that we are afraid of and who’s manipulative and nasty and terrifying, but he’s also vulnerable and loving, which makes it really confusing and really complicated for the audience to watch and helps the audience understand Melissa’s inner struggle.”

Happy Face premieres Thursday, March 20, on Paramount+.