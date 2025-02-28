Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2025

Paramount+ is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a wave of fresh content next month! After adding everything Yellowjackets Season 3 to 1923 Season 2 to the streaming library in February, the streamer has released its full list of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in March 2025.
Crime will be a major theme at Paramount+ next month. In addition to the new true-crime docuseries Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, a three-part docuseries that follows the criminal investigation of a former Gigolos cast member who was arrested for murder, Paramount+ will also debut the new original crime drama series Happy Face. The series, starring Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid, is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa Moore, who at 15 discovered that her father Keith Jesperson was the notorious Happy Face Killer.
Outside of crime, Paramount+ will also drop new seasons of hit shows like The Amazing Race and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as well as the two-hour taped special Ringo & Friends at the Ryman. On the movies front, subscribers can get ready to press play on beloved films like Annihilation, Dune, Good Will Hunting, A League of Their Own, Pulp Fiction, Mulholland Drive, and Inglorious Basterds, as well as the critically acclaimed Willa Fitzgerald-starring horror film Strange Darling.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
March 1
A League of Their Own
Annihilation
Becoming Jane
Blue Crush
Boys on the Side
Cloud Atlas
Continue
Crawl
Dune (1984)
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Ex Machina
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Foxcatcher
Foxfire
Frozen River
Good Will Hunting
Harlem Nights
Inglorious Basterds
Julie & Julia
Jungleland
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Love, Rosie
Marie Antoinette
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*
Million Dollar Baby
Motherhood
Mulholland Drive
Only the Brave
Pan’s Labryrinth
Practical Magic
Pulp Fiction
Rat Race
Room
Run All Night
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Shutter Island
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sleepy Hollow
Snake Eyes
Son of a Gun
Staying Alive
Sugar & Spice
The Abandon
The Fifth Estate
The Glorias
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurt Locker
The Ides of March
The Kite Runner
The Lodge
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Queens of Comedy
The Sum of All Fears
The Terminal
The Virgin Suicides
The Warriors
The Way Of The Dragon
The Weekend
The Women
There Will Be Blood
Trail of Justice
Up In The Air
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Witness
Strange Darling
March 3
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Rumours
March 4
Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas premiere
March 5
The Amazing Race (season 37 premiere)
The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe Special
The Surreal Life (season 2)
March 8
Babylon
India Sweets and Spices
March 10
Ringo & Friends at the Ryman special
March 11
Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended premiere
March 16
Bridge of Spies
March 18
The Last Manhunt
March 19
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)
March 20
Happy Face series premiere
March 21
The Hunting Party
March 23
The Free World
March 26
Mass
Basketball Wives (season 11)
March 31
American Psycho
American Psycho II: All American Girl