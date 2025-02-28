Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2025

Paramount+ is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a wave of fresh content next month! After adding everything Yellowjackets Season 3 to 1923 Season 2 to the streaming library in February, the streamer has released its full list of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in March 2025.

Crime will be a major theme at Paramount+ next month. In addition to the new true-crime docuseries Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, a three-part docuseries that follows the criminal investigation of a former Gigolos cast member who was arrested for murder, Paramount+ will also debut the new original crime drama series Happy Face. The series, starring Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid, is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa Moore, who at 15 discovered that her father Keith Jesperson was the notorious Happy Face Killer.

Outside of crime, Paramount+ will also drop new seasons of hit shows like The Amazing Race and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as well as the two-hour taped special Ringo & Friends at the Ryman. On the movies front, subscribers can get ready to press play on beloved films like Annihilation, Dune, Good Will Hunting, A League of Their Own, Pulp Fiction, Mulholland Drive, and Inglorious Basterds, as well as the critically acclaimed Willa Fitzgerald-starring horror film Strange Darling.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

March 1

A League of Their Own

Annihilation

Becoming Jane

Blue Crush

Boys on the Side

Cloud Atlas

Crawl

Dune (1984)

Edge of Tomorrow

Elizabethtown

Ex Machina

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Foxcatcher

Foxfire

Frozen River

Good Will Hunting

Harlem Nights

Inglorious Basterds

Julie & Julia

Jungleland

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Love, Rosie

Marie Antoinette

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*

Million Dollar Baby

Motherhood

Mulholland Drive

Only the Brave

Pan’s Labryrinth

Practical Magic

Pulp Fiction

Rat Race

Room

Run All Night

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Shutter Island

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sleepy Hollow

Snake Eyes

Son of a Gun

Staying Alive

Sugar & Spice

The Abandon

The Fifth Estate

The Glorias

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurt Locker

The Ides of March

The Kite Runner

The Lodge

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Queens of Comedy

The Sum of All Fears

The Terminal

The Virgin Suicides

The Warriors

The Way Of The Dragon

The Weekend

The Women

There Will Be Blood

Trail of Justice

Up In The Air

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Witness

Strange Darling

March 3

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Rumours

March 4

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas premiere

March 5

The Amazing Race (season 37 premiere)

The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe Special

The Surreal Life (season 2)

March 8

Babylon

India Sweets and Spices

March 10

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman special

March 11

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended premiere

March 16

Bridge of Spies

March 18

The Last Manhunt

March 19

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)

March 20

Happy Face series premiere

March 21

The Hunting Party

March 23

The Free World

March 26

Mass

Basketball Wives (season 11)

March 31

American Psycho

American Psycho II: All American Girl