'Animaniacs' Returns With Reboot Series on Hulu This November

Kids of the '90s everywhere are getting a great early holiday present, as its been announced Animaniacs are returning this November with a reboot series on Hulu. In a statement, Amblin Television — a co-producer of the series, alongside Warner Bros. Animation and Hulu — revealed that 22 years "after its final episode," the beloved cartoon show is coming back.

"Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet," the statement added.

Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer of the show, with Sam Register — President, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content — and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild joining him as executive producers. The new Animaniacs series will debut on Nov. 20 with a 13-episode season, and will then return for a second 13-episode season in 2021.

Your November just got zanier, ANIMANIACS fans! Coming to @hulu this November 20, the return of Yakko, Wakko, Dot and the gang! It's time for...#Animaniacs!https://t.co/c8ut4O3tF7 — Amblin (@amblin) August 7, 2020

In a synopsis of what fans can expect from the new show, Amblin issued a statement: "After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground."

They also revealed some more very exciting news, divulging that — along with Yakko, Wakko and Dot — Pinky and the Brain will also return. The fan-favorite characters will "continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes." The company did not specifically reveal is other character such as Slappy and Skippy Squirrel, or Buttons and Mindy, will return as well.

Now that the big news is out, many people are rejoicing that the Animaniacs will once again be gracing TV screens with new episodes. Genevieve Tsai, a Supervising Character Designer at Warner Bros. Animation who worked on the show, tweeted out: "Animaniacs, the show I've been working on for the past couple years, finally has a release date: NOV 20th on Hulu!! CONGRATS TO MY AMAZING AND TALENTED TEAM!! Love you guys!! Red heart Can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on!!"