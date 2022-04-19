'Angelyne' Trailer Sees Emmy Rossum Totally Transformed

✖

A new Angelyne trailer has arrived, and it sees Emmy Rossum totally transformed into the Hollywood billboard icon. The series will shed light on the true story of Angelyne, an actress and singer who has been an enigmatic figure in Los Angeles since she first turned up in the mid-70s. The series is based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter feature by Gary Baum, who serves as a consultant.

In addition to Rossum, Angelyne also stars Martin Freeman (Black Panther), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing), and David Krumholtz (Super Pumped). Rossum is not only the star of Angelyne, but is a producer as well, along with showrunner Allison Miller and director Lucy Tcherniak. Matt Spicer also serves as a director. All five episodes of Angelyne premiere on May 19 on Peacock.

In a previous statement shared by THR, Rossum said of the show, "As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside, and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone's experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story?"

She continued, "I've spent the better part of four years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with an '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new-age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic."

Previously, PopCulture.com exclusively revealed that Rossum will appear in a 2022 ATX TV Festival panel in June, in support of the new series. Rossum will be in attendance at ATX TV Festival to discuss Angelyne, along with Miller. The pair will speak about their collaboration in bringing the story of the Los Angeles icon and "self-proclaimed Rorschach test" Angelyne to life, how the series has shaped or changed their own perception of fame and identity, and the future of TV storytelling as shaped by women. The ATX TV Festival is back in person this year for its eleventh season and will be held June 2-5 in Austin, Texas.