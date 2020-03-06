‘Shameless’ Alum Emmy Rossum Wears Wild Outfit in Latest Transformation Photos From ‘Angelyne’ Set

More changes are afoot for Emmy Rossum. The former Shameless star has been busy on the biopic Angelyne, which chronicles the unusual rise to fame of a billboard star in 1980s Los Angeles. While she’s been spotted sporting some serious physical augmentations to play the eponymous Angelyne, The Daily Mail got a look at some new on-set photos of her stepping out of a pink Corvette and sporting a skimpy pink spacesuit, complete with her blonde wig and sparkling tiara.

At the same time, the real-life Angelyne was spotted dressed in a (slightly) more modern look, along with a matching pink sports car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Angelyne is based on the life of Renee Goldberg, who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the Reagan-era by appearing on a number of billboards in the Los-Angeles area. With a real-life persona that seemed to mirror her advertising aesthetic, she became one of the first people who became famous for being themselves.

The eponymous miniseries will be exclusive to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service. The inspiration came from a 2017 article in The Hollywood Reporter by Gary Baum, which explored the life and career of the LA cult hero. In addition to starring, Rossum will executive produce alongside her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The real Angelyne will also executive produce, with End of the F***ing world director Lucy Tcherniak directing.

When talking to The Hollywood Reporter about what inspired her to get involved with the project, Rossum said that she had “always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne.”

“At a young age, I can vividly remember staring up at her on a billboard above me and wondering, ‘Who is that woman?’ Gary Baum’s investigative journalism has finally unearthed the true, complex identity of the infamous woman who has fascinated Los Angeles for over 30 years. From the moment I read Gary’s recent piece, I knew I had to tell this story. It’s a poignant and bizarre tale about the hunger for fame, the sexualization of women and the erasing of past traumas.”

The miniseries marks Rossum’s first major role since leaving Shameless in Season 9. While her character, Fiona Gallagher, could potentially return for the show’s upcoming final season, Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine tried to temper fans’ expectations when he told Deadline in January that it was “too early to say” if it will happen.