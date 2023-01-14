'And Just Like That': Carrie and Aidan Reunite in New Season 2 Photos

HBO Max has released new set photos from And Just Like That... showing Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) reuniting with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Five brand new photos show the two walking down the street in New York City holding hands, getting fans more excited than ever for Season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff. Long-time fans are hoping this is good news for Carrie after all this time.

Corbett first played Aidan back in Sex and the City Season 3 in the year 2000, and he has remained a fan favorite ever since. The spinoff will not hold back on this reprisal according to a report by Deadline. Corbett has apparently signed on for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" in Season 2 of And Just Like That. At this point, it seems fair to speculate that Aidan and Carrie will be rekindling their romance in when the series returns.

Corbett actually teased his involvement in the series back in April of 2021, before it had even premiered. He did not end up appearing in Season 1 at all, and executive producer Michael Patrick King later explained that this was to allow some breathing room after Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died in the series premiere.

"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he said. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light-the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Still, the show is largely concerned with romance, and it seems inevitable that Carrie will be entangled with someone else before long. Before these photos emerged, many fans expected it to be Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), a character she was kissing at the end of Season 1. However, the long connection between her and Aidan will likely mean more to the franchise's core fans.

Carrie dated Aidan on and off in Seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City, even getting engaged to him at one point. After they broke up, the reconnected in Season 6, at which point fans learned that Aidan was married with a child. After that, Aidan returned in the movie sequel Sex and the City 2, where he just happened to run into Carrie at a market in Abu Dhabi.

That means And Just Like That will now have to explain away Aidan's wife and three children, which might be a stretch. Fans can judge how that goes for themselves when the show premieres. Season 2 began filming in October, but there is no release date for it yet.