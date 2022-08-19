'Sex and the City' Love Interest Returning for 'And Just Like That' Season 2

For those who love Adam on Sex and the City, Aidan might be making a return. John Corbett, who played Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) boyfriend Aidan Shaw for two seasons of the HBO series, will appear on Season 2 of the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That. Deadline reports that Corbett "is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. When fans last saw Aidan, he and Carrie ran into each other and shared a kiss. At the time, Aidan was married, and Carrie was dating Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Their reunion came in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2.

Prior to the movie encounter, Carrie broke off her engagement to Aidan near the end of Season 4 of Sex and the City. She did run into Aidan during Season 6. He told Carrie in that season that he was happily married and had a son.

The reunion in And Just Like That makes sense, given Given Mr. Big's death in season one, Carrie would need a new love interest. It's been rumored for some time that he'd pop up on the show. In April 2021, Corbett himself teased that he would be making an appearance on the reboot. "I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six at the time. He said it was a "very exciting" for him to be part of the show. But he didn't appear. At the conclusion of Season 1, Carrie moved on from Big and was seen kissing podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).

After the Season 1 finale, creator Michael Patrick King explained why. "It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," Patrick King told Deadline. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."