Amazon to Stream ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ for Free After Golden Globes Win

Amazon will be giving TV fans a Marvelous gift — but only for one weekend.

After winning Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Golden Globes, the streaming service will make The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available for free starting Friday, January 12 at 12:01 a.m. local time and ending at 11:59 p.m. local time Monday, January 15, according to Variety.

The series will be available on the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices such as the Fire TV and online.

Amazon made the decision after the series won two Golden Globes during Sunday’s broadcast for its first season. One for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series and another for star Rachel Brosnahan, who won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series.

“Big kudos and congrats to Rachel for her first Golden Globe and to Amy for an outstanding first season,” Greg Hart, vice president of Prime Video, told Variety. “We are excited for new viewers to join in the celebration and stream the series for free this weekend.”

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she ever wanted — a perfect husband, two kids and the perfect apartment in new York’s Upper West Side. But when the perfect life begins to fall apart, she finds herself drawn to the world of stand up comedy, and she might actually have a talent for it. The show also stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle.

The show was created by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino. The series received a two-season order when it was first picked up at Amazon.