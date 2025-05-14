All 3 ‘Rugrats’ Movies Now Streaming Free on Pluto TV

Grab your trustry screwdriver, because Pluto TV has the Rugrats films ready for your nostalgia-filled movie marathon!

The ad-supported free streaming service just added all three of the movies based on the classic Nickelodeon cartoon — take a walk down memory lane as you decide which to watch first!

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

In The Rugrats Movie, Tommy Pickles embarks on a mission to return his baby brother to the hospital after being warned by Angelica that a new sibling means his parents won’t be able to care about him anymore. But as Tommy and his friends lose their way in the woods, the kids start to think that maybe things weren’t so bad at home after all.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000)

In the second Rugrats film, Chuckie takes center stage as a family vacation to Paris turns into the kids’ mission to find him a new mom. But as Chuckie’s single dad, Chaz, starts getting attention from the conniving businesswoman Coco La Bouche, the Rugrats swing into action to stop them from getting married.

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

The third Rugrats movie, Chuckie and Tommy find themselves stranded with their parents on a remote island, which coincidentally happens to be the locale of The Wild Thornberrys family’s latest exploration. But as Tommy and Chuckie embark on a mission to find Donnie and Eliza Thornberry, they’ll have to dodge the hungry leopard Siri as well as all the other dangers of the island.