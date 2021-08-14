‘Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley’ Team Explores Theory Behind Frequent UFO Encounters in Exclusive Clip

✖

Area 51 may be a notorious hotspot for reported UFOs and aliens, but it is a quiet region located just north of New York City that has cemented its place as the UFO capital of the world. In just a decade, the Hudson Valley has been the site of nearly 3,000 reported extraterrestrial encounters, and now it is the focus of a new Shock Docs episode, Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley. Set to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 15, the documentary seeks to explore the magnitude of reported UFO encounters in the area, with the team tackling the case discussing one theory for the frequent encounters in an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com.

In the clip, former FBI profiler and expert in extraterrestrial/paranormal affairs Ben Hansen, investigative journalist Melissa Tittl, and Marc D'Antonio, Hudson Valley native and chief photo researcher for MUFON, the top civilian UFO investigative organization in the world, explore what makes the people of the Hudson Valley unique, and it all has to do with their blood. As Tittl points out, one prominent theory involves Rh-negative blood. Rhesus (Rh) factor is a protein found on the surface of red blood cells that is inherited. While just 15% of the world’s population are Rh-negative, Tittl explained that "60% of people that have reported they might have had an abduction-type experience have Rh-negative blood type."

While this is just a working theory, Hansen agrees it is worth looking into, as they are "looking for patterns" to help explain the frequent UFO activity in the region. As the narrator points out, the theory beckons the question, "could this blood type be indicative of alien-human hybrids, and could aliens have put it into certain people’s blood as a way of harvesting it for future use, essentially creating a type of alien blood bank here on Earth?"

As Hansen, Tittl, and D'Antonio set out on their mission to uncover the truth, they speak with those in Hudson Valley who have had first-hand encounters with UFOs, including a skeptical community leader who finally shares his untold story of a potential UFO landing; a local haunted homeowner who believes extraterrestrials have visited her house for generations; and a Hudson Valley resident who recalls alien encounters that mutated his friend and put his family in danger. According to Hansen, they use "a multimodal approach with specialized cameras and technology," and their "equipment and the team's combined expertise really enhance our investigation efforts." Tittl said their goal "was to communicate with these unknown entities, and we believe we succeeded."

Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley begins streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, Aug. 15. The streaming service is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.