Alan Ritchson to Lead New Competition Series at Netflix

Alan Ritchson is staying busy at Netflix.

Deadline reports that the Reacher star will lead a new survival competition series for the streamer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the logline, the untitled series “will see avid survivalist and experienced outdoorsman Ritchson lead a group of high-profile creators and headline-makers in asking whether, when all the comforts of modern life are stripped away, can they rise to the challenge to survive, or will they give in to the pressure. Competition, alliances, and egos collide as this group puts public reputations on the line, testing players’ self-reliance, problem-solving, and grit.”

Jasper Savage/Prime

The series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Ritchson executive produces alongside Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson, Gayani Wanigaratne, and showrunner Jay Bienstock. John Faratzis is co-executive producer.

This will be Ritchson’s latest project at Netflix. He most recently starred in the action thriller War Machine alongside Stephan James, Blake Richardson, Dennis Quaid, Esai Morales, and Jai Courtney. Ritchson is currently starring in the Prime Video hit Reacher, which will be airing its fourth season later this year. Upcoming, he has several projects in the works, such as the action thriller Runner, releasing in theaters on Sept. 11, Western film Bad Seeds of Loving Spring, and an untitled Amazon MGM Studios project from Mike Thornton. He is also starring in the upcoming holiday comedy The Man With The Bag opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 07: Alan Ritchson attends the “War Machine” Australian Premiere at HOYTS Melbourne Central on February 07, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kierra Thorn/Getty Images)

Netflix is really adding to its unscripted survival slate. Other successful shows on the streamer include Outlast, from executive producer Jason Bateman, which was renewed for a third season, and the History Channel series Alone, which recently launched its 11th season. There are also a lot of competition shows on Netflix, but additional information about Ritchson’s show has not been shared.

More details about the untitled competition series should be revealed soon, especially now that news has broken about it. In the meantime, Ritchson is staying plenty busy, and fans will be able to see him in several other projects, likely before the show even premieres. Viewers can get their fix now by watching War Machine on Netflix and the first three seasons of Reacher on Prime Video. Season 4 will be coming later this year, and more information on that will also likely be released soon.