Competition Series ‘Outlast’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix’s Outlast is coming back for more. Deadline reports that the survival competition series has been renewed for a third season. News comes after the eight-episode second season dropped in September. Centering on 16 players that are split into teams in the Alaskan wilderness where they try to survive with few supplies, Outlast premiered on Netflix in March 2023 and renewed for Season 2 just two months later.

The renewal is not so surprising, as Season 2 reached the Global Top 10 in 22 countries. Additionally, the overall series has an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While it only has a 24% audience score, that doesn’t seem to have mattered much. Not much has been revealed about the upcoming third season, but it will be exciting to see who else will be taking on the wilderness and who makes it all the way to the end.

Netflix’s reality competition content is as hot as ever. Other competition shows on the streamer include Rhythm + Flow, The Circle, Barbecue Showdown, Is It Cake?, Physical: 100, Sugar Rush, Zombieverse, Don’t Hate the Player, Agents of Mystery, The Influencer, Culinary Class Wars, Comedy Revenge, and Celebrity Bear Hunt, among many, many others. Viewers are as captivated as ever, and with much more on the way, the intense showdowns will continue no matter the genre.

Outlast is produced by Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Bateman serves as executive producer with Michael Costigan and Emma Ho for Aggregate Films, Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios, and showrunner Mike Odair. Season 1 filmed near the Neka River just west of Juneau, while Season 2 filmed at Little Duncan Bay, south of Petersburg. As of now, a location has not been revealed for Season 3, but it’s likely to be another scenic area of Alaska.

Meanwhile, Outlast is the latest show to be renewed by Netflix. The streamer previously picked up XO, Kitty, The Lincoln Lawyer, Love Is Blind, and The Night Agent for new seasons, among others. More information on Outlast Season 3 will likely be released soon, but since it did just get renewed, it might still be a while. The wait will be worth it and in the meantime, fans can always watch the first two seasons now.