Acclaimed Prime Video Series Wraps Filming on Season 3

Prime Video just dropped some great news for Wheel of Time fans – filming forSeason 3 has wrapped. The series' official social media accounts shared an exciting video of the main cast members telling fans that Season 3 is "going to be big." So far, there's no word on when the new season will premiere.

The Wheel of Time has a massive cast of characters, so the video released online this weekend was stacked with A-listers. Rosamund Pike – who serves as an executive producer in addition to starring as Moiraine Damodred – kicked it off along with Marcus Rutherford who plays Perrin Aybara, Ayoola Smart who plays Aviendha, Josha Stradowski who plays Rand al'Thor and Daniel Henney who plays Lan Mandragoran. This fantasy epic is adapted from the novel series by Robert Jordan, which consists of 14 novels and one prequel published from 1990 to 2013.

The Wheel of Time was greenlit at a time when streamers were rushing to capitalize on the success of Game of Thrones and audience's renewed interest in the high fantasy genre. It is one of the most anticipated series of its kind, but it has had a bumpy road in many ways – filming of the first season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and many critics felt it showed in the final product. One of the main characters was recast between Season 1 and 2, and many fans saw Season 2 as a course correction, making up for the changes to the story made when filming was difficult.

Broadly speaking, Season 2 was an adaptation of the second and third books in the series – The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn. Season 3 is expected to adapt volumes four and five – The Shadow Rising and The Fires of Heaven. Showrunner Rafe Judkins has said that The Shadow Rising is his favorite book in the entire series, so we can expect him to pay particular attention to this part of the story.

That means that Season 3 may finally give fans a chance to see the show unleashed at its full potential. It's worth noting that the studios and producers showed faith in the show throughout all these controversies. Season 3 was greenlit way back in July of 2022 – over a year before Season 2 even premiered. This gave producers the opportunity to get to work as fast as possible, so we may see the next season with minimal time off.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is going into post-production, but there's no word on when we might see it for ourselves. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. The original novels are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.