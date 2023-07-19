'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Trailer Weaves a New Legend

The Wheel of Time has finally turned far enough for fans to get a trailer for Season 2. On Wednesday, Prime Video released an epic teaser for the new installment, which debuts on Friday, Sept. 1. It's clear that not everyone is thrilled to see the Dragon Reborn taking his place in this world.

This season draws mostly on material from the second and third books in the series, with some brand new material or major remixes to the timeline as well. It will find the main characters stepping up to their destinies and confronting the harsh realities that this war against evil will present them with. Amazon's log-line for this batch of episodes reads: "In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark."

The Wheel of Time premiered in the fall of 2021, introducing fans to one of the most vibrant and fully-realized fantasy settings ever committed to the page. The story follows five remarkable young people from a humble mountain village who are pulled into matters of magic, politics and war by the inexorable machinations of fate. A sorceress – or Ais Sedai – named Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) informs them that they are all agents of change, but one of them is the true Dragon Reborn.

Right off the bat, the trailer for Season 2 has some eye-popping shots for both new fans and long-time readers of the books. We see Egwene (Madeleine Madden) studying to become an Ais Sedai herself at the White Tower, and clearly wielding The One Power with some skill already. On the other hand, other characters seem to have strayed further from their storylines in the books – particularly Perrin (Marcus Rutherford).

We also get a good look at some of the new cast members playing fan-favorite characters, including Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin and Ayoola Smart as Aviendha. This show's massive ensemble will only keep growing as this show goes on – hopefully into the double digit seasons if it is to adapt all 13 Wheel of Time books. With a Season 3 renewal ordered well in advance, it is on its way, and it is clearly one of the fantasy shows to watch out for right now.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Season 2 premieres on Friday, Sept. 1. The novels are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.