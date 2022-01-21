Acclaimed Apple TV+ Series to Return With New Episodes This March

Get excited, Central Park fans, because the Emmy-nominated comedy returns to Apple TV+ for the second half of its second season on Friday, March 4. The critically-acclaimed, animated musical comedy series returns with eight all-new episodes, three of which will drop on March 4, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday after through April 8.

The series, which stars Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci, will feature a star-studded list of guest appearances in the new episodes, including Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper and Naomi Ekperigin. In a first look at the second half of the season, Gad and Rory O’Malley reunite for a catchy musical number called “You are the Music,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and also featuring Burgess and Raver-Lampman.

In the remainder of Central Park‘s second season, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the famous New York City park. “Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face,” the streamer teases. “Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.”

You can catch up with Central Park‘s first season and first half of the second season on Apple TV+. Since making its debut in 2020, the series has earned Emmy nods for Odom Jr., Burgess and Tucci and has been nominated for an NAACP Image Awards nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category. Central Park is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Gad and Nora Smith. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.