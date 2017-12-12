‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Photos Show off Count Olaf’s Latest Disguises

Netflix has released four stills as a sneak peek of A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2. The show is expected to return in early 2018 with ten new episodes, and so far it looks just as zany and over-the-top as the first season.

The promo shots were first published on EW, but soon began making the rounds on social media. A fan account for the show posted them this week, and Netflix retweeted the photos along with a snarky casting tease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far, the photos show even more outlandish disguises for Count Olaf, played by Neil Patrick Harris, in season 2. The new installment will cover three more books for Lemony Snicket’s 13 book series —The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital and The Carnivorous Carnival. Fans of the books may recognize certain these new pictures as distinctive scenes from the novels.

“Now that we’re in season 2 — and I think the same is true with the books — now the Baudelaires can start to take some control and try and take more action,” Harris told EW. “I think season 2 ends up being a little bigger in its scope and scale, but also allows for a little bit of a more fevered heartbeat from our protagonists.”

Though season 2 is still in production, Netflix has already confirmed that the show will be back for a third season afterwards.