Matty Cardarople Teases ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2

Netflix and book lovers fell in love with the streaming service’s adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events when it premiered earlier this year.

The show was quickly renewed for two more seasons, which will focus on the remaining nine books in the saga. Season two will offer adaptations of novels 5 through 8: The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital and The Carnivorous Carnival.

PopCulture.com talked with one of the show’s stars, Matty Cardarople, about what fans could expect from season 2 of the series. Cardarople plays Orlando, the Henchperson of Indeterminate Gender, in Count Olaf’s (Neil Patrick Harris) acting troupe.

He couldn’t say much, but he offered a tease that will excite fans who are looking for the show to stick to what it does best.

“I can say this: It’s very unfortunate, and it’s going to be hilarious,” he said.

Cardarople will reprise his role in the second season, but it will be curious to see if the character returns for season 3. In the book series, the character perishes in the eighth novel, The Hostile Hospital.

No release date has been slated for the new episodes, but they’re expected some time in 2018. Season one premiered in January 2017, so expect it show up in the first half of the year.

In the meantime, all eight episodes of ASoUE season one are streaming on Netflix.