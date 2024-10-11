A ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Series Is in the Works

Netflix is reportedly considering a fresh adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved classic, Pride and Prejudice. This potential series marks another exciting chapter in the streaming giant’s foray into period dramas following the success of its Regency-era hit, Bridgerton.

According to industry insiders, the project is still in its infancy, with Dolly Alderton at the helm of the scriptwriting process. Deadline reports, “We are told that Everything I Know About Love creator Dolly Alderton has written the scripts and casting is still yet to be ironed out.” However, it’s important to note that the series has not yet received an official green light, and as with many projects in development, there’s a possibility it may not make it to the screen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If the adaptation does come to fruition, it would mark Netflix’s second venture into Austen’s world, following their 2022 adaptation of Persuasion, which starred Dakota Johnson. The streaming platform’s decision to revisit Austen’s work indicates a continued interest in period dramas and classic literature adaptations.

Pride and Prejudice, first published in 1813, has long been considered Austen’s magnum opus. Variety describes it as follows: “Austen’s most famous novel, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ follows the intelligent yet stubborn Elizabeth Bennet as she learns that love is more powerful than pride or prejudice through her relationship with Mr. Darcy, a man she initially dislikes but eventually falls for.”

Dolly Alderton, the writer tasked with adapting this timeless tale, brings a fresh perspective to the project. Known for her bestselling 2018 memoir Everything I Know About Love, which she later adapted into a seven-episode series for BBC One and Peacock, Alderton has demonstrated her ability to capture the complexities of relationships and societal expectations. Her most recent work, the novel Good Material, released in 2023, further showcases her talent for exploring interpersonal dynamics.

While casting details remain under wraps, fans of previous adaptations are undoubtedly eager to see who will step into the iconic roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. These characters were memorably portrayed by Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth in the BBC’s 1995 miniseries and by Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in Joe Wright’s 2005 film adaptation.

The potential Netflix series joins a growing trend of Austen-related projects in development. Earlier this week, the BBC announced plans for The Other Bennet Sister, a spinoff series focusing on Mary Bennet, one of Elizabeth’s sisters. This adaptation, based on Janice Hadlow’s novel, will be produced by Bad Wolf, known for their work on Doctor Who.

In a broader context, the entertainment industry seems to be experiencing a renaissance of classic literature adaptations. Alongside the Austen projects, Deadline reports that “Emerald Fennell is making a big-budget retelling of Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.”

While Netflix has declined to comment on the project, the mere possibility of a new Pride and Prejudice series has ignited excitement among fans. In the meantime, fans can revisit previous adaptations, including the 2005 film version that was recently added to Netflix’s library.