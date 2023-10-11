A Classic '80s TV Show Is Streaming for the First Time, Thanks to Hulu

ABC series Moonlighting is officially streaming on Hulu for the first time. The series starred Cybill Shepherd, Bruce Willis, Allyce Beasley, and Curtis Armstrong and ran for five seasons from 1985 to 1989. It centered on cases investigated by the Blue Moon Detective Agency and its two partners, portrayed by Shepherd and Willis. It's also considered to be one of the first successful and influential examples of "dramedy." Now, fans old and new will be able to see why.

Moonlighting was an instant hit with audiences and critics when it first premiered. It brought in 16 Emmy nominations for its second season and was tied for 20th place in the Nielsen ratings. While it was bumped up to No. 9 for Season 3, ratings gradually declined for the remainder of its run, ending in 49th place in the ratings. It's unknown why it took so long for Moonlighting to come to streaming, but perhaps this could be the perfect way to get those ratings back up. Even if they don't really matter anymore.

Not only is Moonlighting streaming for the very first time, but it's streaming in a special format. All five seasons have been remastered in HD for Hulu. So, that quality that the 1980s was known for will be no more. If you ever want to step back in time to a simpler time, Moonlighting is the show for you. It's also the show that is credited with making Bruce Willis a star, and it helped relaunch Cybill Shepherd's career after she starred in some previous lackluster projects. In 2007, Time Magazine ranked it on their "100 Best TV Shows of All-Time" list, and it's not hard to see why. With a mix of drama, comedy, mystery, romance, and more, Moonlighting really had just about everything.

Since Moonlighting is now streaming, depending on how well it does, maybe it could be the next series to get a reboot or revival? It has been 34 years since the series came to an end. A new series is definitely long overdue. With Bruce Willis retired from acting, a new show could always focus on a new generation. Though maybe fans will want to focus on the original series first before thinking about anything potential that probably hasn't even been talked about. All five seasons of Moonlighting remastered in HD are streaming now on Hulu.