Peacock and Hulu Streaming Spooky New Dreamworks Series From Eli Roth

If you're looking for something spooky to stream for the whole family, Peacock and Hulu have you covered. Both services are now streaming a new original Dreamworks series from Eli Roth that you won't want to miss! The show is called Fright Krewe, and it is an animated service that the Cabin Fever writer-director created with writer-producer James Frey (Queen & Slim).

In Fright Krewe, "An ancient prophecy and a Voodoo Queen put misfit teens in charge of saving New Orleans from the biggest demonic threat it's faced in almost two centuries," reads the shows official logline. "But, honestly? Saving the world might be easier than becoming friends." The Fright Krewe main cast features Sydney Mikayla voices Soleil, Tim Johnson Jr. voices Maybe, Grace Lu voices Missy, Chester Rushing voices Stanley, and Terrence Little Gardenhigh voices Pat. Jacques Colimon voices the ancient demon Belial who feeds on fear and is awakened after ages. There are also guest stars who lend their voices, such as Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), X Mayo (The Blackening), Melanie Laurent (Inglorious Bastards), Reggie Watkins (Bosch), and Grey Delisle (The Simpsons).

The synopsis of Fright Krewe explains: "Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they're not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually they learn their town's biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades. The Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial's up to and keep the peace between creatures as they go head-to-head with local legends from the underworld."

Fright Krewe Season 1 features 10 episodes of otherworldly adventure and is certain to please parents who grew up with cartoons like Ghostbusters, Captain Planet, and Tales from the Crytpkeeper. With a TV-PG rating, it's definitely safe for kids who can handle a few creepy creatures, though children under seven may not be keen on some of the frightful imagery. Stream the complete first season of Fright Krewe right now, on Peacock or Hulu!