'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' Will Not Air on TV This Year

Bad news for Peanuts fans – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will not be airing on broadcast TV this year. The Peanuts holiday specials are now all under the control of Apple, and unlike last year, the tech giant has not made any deals with broadcast or cable channels to air the Thanksgiving special this year. However, it is available to stream on Apple TV+, even for those without a subscription.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving aired last year on PBS thanks to a partnership between the public broadcast station and Apple. Last month, PBS confirmed that the deal was not renewed this year when It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown did not air there either. Instead, Apple is offering the specials for free while still trying to get their foot in the door with new users. For the holiday weekend, you can stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free on the Apple TV app. If you install the app or visit the website, you should be able to stream the special from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27.

Apple has not made this process too easy – especially compared to the ease of flipping on a broadcast TV channel. To watch the Thanksgiving special, users must still create an account – something that can take several frustrating minutes on a TV device like an Apple TV, Amazon Prime Fire Stick or Roku. It would be best to take care of this on a phone or computer so that you can simply sign in on your larger screen.

Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial for new users regardless, so they will get access to the streamer's entire library. That includes originals and some licensed content. Apple has the entire Peanuts library there including all of the holiday specials, so you can stream them year-round at your leisure. After the trial period ends, Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year for an annual plan. You can also get the service for free for three months with the purchase of any new Apple device.

Fans may want to prepare themselves now for a similar experience in about a month. A Charlie Brown Christmas will not be airing on any broadcast or cable channels either, but Apple will be streaming it for free. The period for that will be Dec. 22 through Dec. 25. Again, simply having the app and an account will do the trick – no subscription is necessary.