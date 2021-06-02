'90 Kids Will Remember This Classic Show That's Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Netflix just picked up an old show that will send 90s kids racing into the past — Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. The cartoon premiered in 1993 and ran for 65 episodes, adapted from the Sega video game franchise by the same name. Now, you can relive it all with a Netflix subscription.

Netflix's catalog updates for June are now taking effect and they're already providing some serious binge-watching potential for the summer of 2021. For many nostalgic video game fans, their first stop will be Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, which was added on Monday, June 1. The English-language version of the show starred Jaleel White as Sonic, Long John Baldry as Dr. Robotnik and Christopher Welch as Tails. In the years since its release, the show has become a cult classic online, where many social media users admit the extent of its influence on their media taste.

The show strikes a similar tone to the original video games it was adapted from — it is light-hearted and funny, with plenty of gags based on the characters' focus on super speed. It characterizes Sonic as a mischievous teenager who sometimes acts arrogant because of his incredible powers. Tails has powers of his own but remains in awe of his friend, while Dr. Robotnik plots to conquer the entire planet with the help of his henchmen Scratch (Philip Maurice Hayes), Grounder (Garry Chalk) and Coconuts (Ian James Corlett).

Still, the show exposed some young viewers to the potential for grand-scale sci-fi and fantasy worldbuilding as it explored Sonic's home planet of Mobius, differentiating it from earth. It also promoted positive morals with a "Sonic Says" segment at the end of each episode. Years later, the combination of outlandish fantastical elements with wholesome fables would help propel the show to the heights of meme culture online.

Sadly, Netflix has only acquired the first 20 episodes of Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. The service also has the first two seasons of Sonic X — a 2003 cartoon where Sonic, Dr. Eggman and a few other characters and elements from Mobius were transported into a fictional version of Earth. It's a far different show in tone and content but for fans of the franchise, it might be worth a watch.

Others may want to stick with the classic, so Netflix will only be the start. To finish your binge-watch, you can sign up for Paramount+ with a free trial for new users available here. You can also stream parts of the series for free with ads on Tubi, or purchase the whole series on DVD here on Amazon.

