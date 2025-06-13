8 ‘Friday the 13th’ Movies Streaming for Free on Pluto TV

Jason Voorhees is slashing his way onto the Pluto TV schedule this Friday the 13th.

In honor of the superstitious day, considered to be the unluckiest day of the year, Paramount’s free streaming service is holding an eight-movie Friday the 13th marathon on Pluto TV Horror.

Considered to be one of the most iconic slasher franchises alongside the likes of Halloween and Scream, Friday the 13th first hit theaters in 1980 with the film of the same name. The franchise centers around Jason Voorhees, who as a boy drowned at Camp Crystal Lake. Decades later, his death sets off a summer camp massacre, with the body count growing over the course of 11 sequels.

Pluto TV Horror’s marathon kicks off on Friday at 12 p.m. ET with the original 1980 movie that spawned the horror franchise, and will continue throughout the day with airings of the next seven films through 1989’s Friday the 13th Part VII: Jason Takes Manhattan. For those who miss Friday’s marathon, a second marathon is scheduled for Sunday, with all eight movies also available on-demand on Pluto TV.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 12 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Camp Crystal Lake has been shuttered for over 20 years due to several vicious and unsolved murders. The camp’s new owner and seven young counselors are readying the property for re-opening despite warnings of a “death curse” by local residents.”

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 2 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Five years after the bloodbath at Camp Crystal Lake, all that remains is the legend of Jason and his demented mother, who had murdered seven camp counselors. At a nearby summer camp, the new counselors are unconcerned about the warnings to stay away.”

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 4 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Ignoring Camp Crystal Lake’s bloody legacy, one by one they fall victim to the maniacal Jason who stalks them at every turn…”

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 6 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “After his revival in a hospital morgue, the hockey-masked murderer fixes his vengeful attention on the Jarvis family and a group of hitherto carefree teenagers.”

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “This time he seems to have set his sights on the young patients at a secluded halfway house. And more than a few of his teen targets end up in half, in quarters… you name it, Jason does it.”

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 10 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “As a child, Tommy Jarvis did what many others died trying to do. He killed Jason Vorhees, the mass murderer who terrorized the residents of Crystal Lake. But now, years later, Tommy is tormented by the fear that maybe Jason isn’t really dead.”

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 12 a.m. ET

Synopsis: “Ever since homicidal maniac Jason Voorhees got trapped in chains at the bottom of Crystal Lake, the nearby summer camp has operated without a hitch… without a murder. But one of this season’s happy campers has brought along a deadly secret.”

Friday the 13th Part VII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Pluto TV Horror Airtime: 2 a.m. ET

Synopsis: “The Big Apple’s in big trouble, as indestructible psycho-fiend Jason Voorhees hits the road to New York City – and paints the town “red.”