7 Best Movies Criterion Channel Just Added for June 2025

Cinema lovers of every form should be familiar with the Criterion Channel, the streaming service with thousands of classic and contemporary films from all over the globe.

Pretty much every movie on the service is one of the best works of its time, which can make it hard to know what to watch—especially since more movies are added every month.

With that in mind, here are seven of the best movies added to the service for June.

The Heroic Trio

Johnnie To is one of Hong Kong’s most famous filmmakers, and The Heroic Trio is a perfect entry point into why. Imagine Tim Burton’s Batman rated R and you’ve got a solid framework for what we’re working with here: three superpowered women (Michelle Yeoh, Maggie Cheung, Anita Mui) team up to stop an evil crime lord who is utilizing powers of invisibility to steal babies and turn them into cannibals in the hopes that one of the children will grow strong enough to become the emperor of China. With perfectly choreographed action, hilarious slapstick gags, and three of the best Hong Kong actresses at the height of their powers, Heroic Trio is a blast. If all superhero movies were this good, Earth would be a better place.

The Conversation

Francis Ford Coppola’s three-movie run from 1972 to 1974 will probably never be replicated. While creating The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, he took on a side project of remaking Michelangelo Antonioni’s ultra-classic 1966 thriller Blow-Up. The result, a paranoid murder mystery starring Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, and a surprisingly terrifying, villainous Harrison Ford, is often cited as one of the greatest films of all time—alongside both Godfathers, of course. Not bad for a side project.

Every Ripley movie

Before the world was obsessed with Dexter Morgan, there was Tom Ripley. The charming sociopath killer from Patricia Highsmith’s novels is one of literature’s most enduring characters, an anti-hero that everyone hates to love and loves to hate. He’s been played on screen by some of the world’s best actors—like Alain Delon, Dennis Hopper, John Malkovich, and Matt Damon—and all four Ripley movies, wildly different in their interpretation of the character, are worth watching.