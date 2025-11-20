45 Titles Leaving Netflix in December 2025

Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh away. Along with the streaming giant’s list of 108 shows and movies coming in December, it also announced the 45 titles leaving the platform that same month.
Fans of Austin Powers and Back to the Future will be sad in December, as those franchises are saying goodbye. Even a couple more classics such as Inglorious Basterds and Ready Player One are leaving, too.
For the full list of shows and movies arriving to Netflix in December 2025, click here. Continue reading to see what Netflix is axing ahead of the new year.
Leaving Netflix Dec. 1, 2025
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Billy Madison
Clueless
Cold Pursuit
The Dark Tower
Downton Abbey
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Game Night
The Goonies
The Happytime Murders
Inglourious Basterds
Kicking and Screaming
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Paddington
Wonka
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 3, 2025
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 5, 2025
Compliance
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 7, 2025
Gods of Egypt
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 9, 2025
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 17, 2025
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 18, 2025
The 100: Seasons 1-7
Arrow: Seasons 1-8
Supernatural: Seasons 1-15
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 25, 2025
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 29, 2025
10 Things I Hate About You
Idiocracy
Sweet Home Alabama
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 30, 2025
Ready Player One
Leaving Netflix on Dec. 31, 2025
Evil: Seasons 1-3