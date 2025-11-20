45 Titles Leaving Netflix in December 2025

Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh away. Along with the streaming giant’s list of 108 shows and movies coming in December, it also announced the 45 titles leaving the platform that same month.

Fans of Austin Powers and Back to the Future will be sad in December, as those franchises are saying goodbye. Even a couple more classics such as Inglorious Basterds and Ready Player One are leaving, too.

For the full list of shows and movies arriving to Netflix in December 2025, click here.

Leaving Netflix Dec. 1, 2025

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Billy Madison

Clueless

Cold Pursuit

The Dark Tower

Downton Abbey

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Game Night

The Goonies

The Happytime Murders

Inglourious Basterds

Kicking and Screaming

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Paddington

Wonka

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 3, 2025

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 5, 2025

Compliance

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 7, 2025

Gods of Egypt

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 9, 2025

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 17, 2025

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 18, 2025

The 100: Seasons 1-7

Arrow: Seasons 1-8

Supernatural: Seasons 1-15

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 25, 2025

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 29, 2025

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 30, 2025

Ready Player One

Leaving Netflix on Dec. 31, 2025

Evil: Seasons 1-3